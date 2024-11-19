Report: Posey hiring former Giants GM Evans as advisor

Bobby Evans is back.

The former Giants general manager is being hired by San Francisco as an advisor to president of baseball operations Buster Posey, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Posey also is hiring his former agent, Jeff Berry, as an advisor.

Evans served as the Giants' GM from 2015 through the end of the 2018 season, when he was fired and replaced by Farhan Zaidi, who was hired as the president of baseball operations.

The longtime executive spent 25 seasons in the Giants organization before he was let go in 2018. Despite Evans' short tenure as general manager, his previous roles with the franchise helped San Francisco win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

But Evans' time as a top decision-maker didn't go well, as he swung and missed on several high-profile additions, including Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Denard Span and Matt Moore.

Posey is beginning his first season as the head of baseball operations for the Giants, and along with new general manager Zack Minasian, they face the tall task of turning the franchise around.

So adding experienced voices around them seems wise for Posey and Minasian.

