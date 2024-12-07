Giants add two newcomers to front office, make Evans hire official

SAN FRANCISCO -- Buster Posey went with an internal choice for general manager and picked a familiar face as his VP of player development. The latest round of front office additions included two more people that Posey knows well, but also two newcomers to the Giants organization.

The Giants on Friday announced that Hadi Raad has been hired as director of pro scouting and Pike Goldschmidt will be the organization's director of baseball strategy. Raad replaces Zack Minasian, who will be Posey's GM after serving as the leader of the pro scouting department, and Goldschmidt will take on a key role in an analytics group that lost Michael Schwartze to the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason.

The Giants also officially announced the additions of special advisors Bobby Evans and Jeff Berry, which had been reported last month. Evans returns to the Giants after spending 25 years in the front office and rising to the general manager's chair. Berry was one of the game's most influential agents and represented Posey during his playing days.

The true newcomers are Raad and Goldschmidt, who join a new-look front office that will try to get the Giants back on track. Raad comes to the Giants from the Pittsburgh Pirates and previously worked for the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. In Pittsburgh, he was the professional evaluation team leader.

Goldschmidt spent the last eight seasons across the bridge with the Athletics, most recently working as their director of baseball development. A native of the East Bay, Goldschmidt got his start in baseball as an intern with the Pirates and spent a year working in baseball operations for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Giants had previously promoted Minasian and brought Randy Winn on to lead their player development department. Posey left most other front office employees in place, and the Giants appear to be set with their hiring after filling their front office vacancies and rounding out Bob Melvin's coaching staff.

The next step? Adding to the actual roster.

