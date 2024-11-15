Posey will prioritize integrity in communicating Giants' plans

First-year president of baseball operations Buster Posey vows to demonstrate integrity in communicating the Giants’ future plans. However, the Cooperstown-bound San Francisco legend won’t just be an open book when dealing with opposing executives.

In talking to KNBR’s “Murph and Markus” on Thursday, Posey detailed his liaising approach.

“Yeah, I guess it remains to be seen,” Posey prefaced about himself to Markus Boucher and Brian Murphy. “You know, as much as anything, I’m going to try to operate from a place of integrity. And, obviously, there are certain cards you don’t want to show; you referenced poker.

“But I do think I have to be true to myself, and for me, that’s not stretching far from the truth, being straightforward with people and understanding that there’s going to be some aspects of this where that’s going to happen in certain situations.”

Posey was an all-of-the-above type of player during his 13-year Giants career. But, as the former catcher admitted, it “remains to be seen” how he’ll completely operate San Francisco.

Since taking over on Sep. 29, though, Posey has made some vital decisions. He hired Zack Minasian to be his “No. 2” as Giants general manager, declared manager Bob Melvin will have complete autonomy over lineups and recently appointed ex-San Francisco outfielder Randy Winn as vice president of player development.

Posey’s approach to trades or free-agent signings is unknown. But the Giants appear to be in good, serious hands under Posey, whose thought process is rooted in integrity.

“The whole baseball adage is that, ‘You go out, and you control what you can control,’ ” Posey added. “You do your best, and hopefully, in doing that, you’re able to assimilate a great team on the field that’s got an identity that wants to go and fight, claw tooth and nail, scratch as many runs across, play great defense and win a bunch of ballgames.”

San Francisco finished the 2024 MLB season 80-82, missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year; hence, Posey replaced Farhan Zaidi.

The Giants have a long way to go before becoming a serious threat to NL West rivals such as the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers or the competitive San Diego Padres.

Posey, at least, has the right mentality to help San Francisco bridge the gap.

