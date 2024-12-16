Posey confident Adames still ‘great defender' despite down year

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Buster Posey broke into the big leagues, his shortstop was Edgar Renteria, a five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner. For the rest of his Giants career, it was Brandon Crawford, a close friend who played more games at the position than any player in franchise history and has his own overflowing trophy case.

Posey knows how important a shortstop can be, and after the Willy Adames deal -- his first as president of baseball operations -- became official, he mentioned Renteria and Crawford and what they meant to championship teams. Posey said it was a good feeling to have the position locked down for years to come.

"There's something about that position in particular -- and I would say catcher is up there, too -- the way that guys walk on the field, stand on the field, move around," Posey said. "It makes a difference. (Adames) is one of those guys, and that feels really good."

Whatever you want to call it -- leadership, confidence, flair, attitude -- it's clear that Adames will give the Giants a presence at shortstop. They knew that already, but his introductory press conference at Oracle Park last week provided Giants officials with a reminder of why they were so drawn to the veteran this offseason.

But the Giants didn't just give Adames a franchise-record $182 million because they want a leader in the middle of the field and someone who can pop a few homers with runners on base. They're counting on him providing above-average defense at shortstop for years to come, a future that was easier to envision at this time a year ago.

Adames was worth 17 Defensive Runs Saved in 2022-23 and 26 Outs Above Average, but last season he was at negative 16 DRS and just one OAA. After being one of the top shortstops in the big leagues the previous two years by advanced metrics, he was roughly league-average last season.

Adames' arm strength was the same year over year and his foot speed was essentially the same, but he made six additional errors and his range metrics took a hit. At the Winter Meetings, Posey said he believes he has the best left side in baseball in Adames and Matt Chapman. If Adames is back to being the fielder he was in 2023 -- or close to it -- that could be true, and Posey is optimistic.

"I experienced it myself from time to time. You have a great defensive year, then the next one's down," Posey said. "Sometimes, I think the way the metrics work, some errors that you make will probably paint a picture that's not as true as what your eyes know for a defender. I think some of what we saw was throwing errors last year that, one way or another, can be cleaned up.

"There was never anything glaring we saw where we were like, 'Ah, is this guy really a great defender?' We believe wholeheartedly he's a great defender."

It's not surprising to hear Adames' new boss say that, but his old boss agrees. Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy said last week that he's not worried about last year's metrics, adding there are different situations year to year.

"Everybody, as they get older, it looks like their defensive metrics change (but) Willy knows how to play," Murphy said. "His confidence is at an all-time high. He puts pressure on himself. He's his own worst critic, but he's a total ballplayer. But he has weaknesses like everyone else, but because his attitude is what it is, the kid's going to rise above.

"With the club the Giants have and the kid he's got to his right, whew. (Chapman) is underrated. Willy's underrated. They're both going to be there for a while. They've got a nice deal over there."

Perhaps that last part will be the key for Adames, and it's something Posey knows from experience. For years, he watched Crawford make his third basemen and second basemen better. Chapman's range should only benefit Adames, who will learn that he can play close to the bag because he has a five-time Gold Glove Award winner standing to his right. It's something Adames can't wait to experience.

"I think that's going to make me way better," he said. "Just to pick his brain, to work with him every day, to try to help each other to be better -- I know it's going to help me a lot. He's, if not the best, one of the best third basemen in the game, and I'm really excited to play along his side for the next six or seven years."

