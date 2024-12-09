Posey believes Doval important to Giants, downplays trade rumors

DALLAS -- Buster Posey never seemed to miss anything when he was squatting behind the plate. Even with all that has been thrown at him over two months as president of baseball operations, it's clear he's the same way as an executive.

Posey met with the team's beat reporters on Monday in Dallas and went over a variety of topics, although he can't yet address Willy Adames, who still has to pass his physical. When the bullpen came up, Posey spoke passionately about a player who has been in some trade rumors this offseason.

"I want to say on (Camilo) Doval, I'm pretty bullish on him coming back," Posey said. "This guy has got the potential to be a lockdown piece. We've seen it, right? He's got nearly 100 saves in the big leagues and that doesn't happen by accident. I'm excited to have a chance to talk with him. Obviously getting to catch him, I know the personality a little bit. I have belief in him being important for us."

The annual Winter Meetings are filled with smokescreens, but that wasn't Posey's style as a player and he probably doesn't want to start his new career off by giving endorsements he later has to walk back. The Giants are hopeful Doval can be a big part of the solution in 2025, and for good reason.

For all that went wrong last season, Doval still ranked in the 95th percentile in whiff percentage and maintained his elite velocity. His issue was command, and he should return to his old All-Star form if he can correct his walk rate, which nearly doubled year over year. There is also a lack of attention to detail at times, but the new regime plans to be more proactive about holding players and coaches accountable.

Late in a disappointing season that included a demotion to Triple-A, team officials talked of how Doval simply needed to get home and wash off the first poor season of his career. He was said to have handled the Triple-A stint well.

Assuming Doval is back, he'll likely enter next season as a setup option for Ryan Walker, who not only was one of the best relievers in baseball last year but also was dominant when moved to the ninth inning. Posey has three rings in part because of lockdown bullpens, and the Giants hope to replicate that next season.

"I really like the group," general manager Zack Minasian said. "It's pitchers who have kind of been there and done that, as well as some younger pitchers that still have more ceiling: Randy Rodriguez, Tristan Beck, Sean Hjelle had a great year. We're always open to additions. I would say given what that group has done and what we think they can do going forward, I wouldn't say it's a priority (this offseason), but we always want to be open minded. We're excited about the group."

