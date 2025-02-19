Giants notes: How Schmitt, Wisely factor into roster battle

SCOTTSDALE -- Managers and coaches don't like to say anything early in camp that might stray from the standard "we're going to keep it competitive" mantras that are so popular in dugouts this time of year. But sometimes you can figure out a lot just from watching workouts.

When Giants position players have taken the field, it's Matt Chapman at third and Willy Adames at short, and when the two cornerstones make throws to second, it's Casey Schmitt and Brett Wisely waiting. Neither is expected to start this year -- the second baseman, Tyler Fitzgerald, has been out with some minor back tightness -- but it seems clear that they're at the front of the pack as the Giants try to figure out their backup infielder situation.

Marco Luciano now is an outfielder and Wade Meckler's offseason work at second base hasn't translated to reps; general manager Zack Minasian said this week that Meckler only will do outfield work this spring. The only other middle infield option on the 40-man is newcomer Osleivis Basabe, who has mostly worked with non-roster invitees on a back field.

The Giants are nowhere close to figuring out what they'll need on their bench, but they'll carry at least one backup middle infielder and possibly two. Schmitt and Wisely have a lot to play for this spring.

"I think both of them have a good opportunity to make this team," manager Bob Melvin said. "You always want competition. They're both 'our guys,' kind of. I know Wisely was (traded here) but he has been with the Giants for a while. Both of them had experiences last year that were really good."

For Wisely, the positives came early. He had a .279/.314/.422 slash line in the first half but dropped to .181/.228/.238 after the break. Schmitt took off late, picking up nine hits in 21 at-bats after he returned to the roster in September and showing improved plate discipline.

Schmitt is the better defender, although he has been blocked. The Giants believe he is defensively ready to start at third base for just about any team in the league, but in San Francisco, he's stuck behind a Gold Glove Award winner who prides himself on posting every single day. Schmitt has worked hard to add shortstop to his bag, but Adames won't get many days off, either.

Wisely has the advantage of being a left-handed hitter on a roster short on them. He also has big-league experience in the outfield, which certainly will help given that others in the DH/bench/pinch-hitter mix (Wilmer Flores, Jake Lamb) are positionally limited.

If the Giants carry both, they'll have jobs that are often difficult for young players. The plan is for Fitzgerald to just about exclusively play second base, so the backup infielders will be counted on to give Chapman or Adames any needed days off and also help out at second base.

They'll also likely have to pinch-hit often and need to produce. This is a team that needs to win close games.

"It's not an easy task," Melvin said of the bench role. "Usually those spots are for guys that have dealt with that, veteran guys, but push comes to shove, (Schmitt and Wisely) obviously want to be in the big leagues and I think both of them gained experience in that role last year.

The New Guy

Basabe, 24, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a cash deal earlier this month. He's the cousin of Luis Matos and Luis Alexander Basabe, who briefly played outfield for the Giants in 2020.

Osleivis Basabe appeared in 31 games for the Rays in 2023 and posted a .587 OPS, but he's a career .300 hitter in the minors and has a versatile glove. Like Schmitt, he bats right-handed.

Melvin said his early impression is that Basabe has "really good hands." He's a guy who is probably going to play a ton this spring because the big league staff hasn't had a lot of exposure to his game.

One To Remember

There's usually not much to be taken out of live batting practice sessions, but Heliot Ramos made a memory Wednesday that he'll always cherish.

Ramos faced Justin Verlander and hit a loud homer that landed near the scoreboard at Scottsdale Stadium.

Heliot Ramos with a very loud homer against a future Hall of Famer: pic.twitter.com/8vU8PiMbVJ — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 19, 2025

"It's crazy. I can say I've got a Hall of Famer in my book," Ramos said, smiling.

The homer was met by a loud expletive from the man who threw the pitch. Ramos said he loved the way Verlander competed during his first live BP session, and that was clear after the ball landed.

Verlander got sharper and sharper as he went and dominated his second inning. At one point, he asked Adames to step back into the box after an "at-bat" was over so he could throw a couple more pitches and get live feedback from the team's No. 2 hitter.

Back To Normal

A bit was made last year of the Giants parting ways with some experienced scouts, but Minasian said that department is back to normal.

New pro scouting director Hadi Raad hired six newcomers and the Giants are back to having nine in the department. That's even with where they had originally been last year and is believed to be right around the current range for most MLB organizations.

