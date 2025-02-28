Coca-Cola bottle at Oracle Park gets fresh paint, new features

An iconic piece of Oracle Park is getting a makeover ahead of the upcoming baseball season.

NBC Bay Area SkyRanger spotted crews working on the Coca-Cola bottle Friday morning.

The bottle, located above the left field bleachers, is part slide, part art installation.

A San Francisco Giants spokesperson said the bottle is getting some fresh paint and new features but didn't specify what those are.

Over 25 years, the lights and paint on the bottle have shown clear signs of wear and tear.