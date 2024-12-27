Report: Giants have Burnes offer on table but could move on

The Giants reportedly have an offer on the table for Corbin Burnes, but they might not wait much longer.

The free-agent pitcher is one of the top options still available on the market, but the right-hander is looking for a bigger payday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported, citing sources, which could change how things shake out.

“San Francisco has had an offer on the table, but sources have indicated that the Giants may be getting impatient, prompting them to consider other ways to improve the club via free agency,” Feinsand wrote. “Even after extending Matt Chapman and signing Adames, the Giants could look to add another bat, with Alonso, Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar and Teoscar Hernández among the potential options.

“According to sources, Burnes is seeking a deal worth at least $245 million, which would match the seven-year, $245 million deal Stephen Strasburg signed in December 2019 as the third-highest guaranteed contract in history for a starting pitcher.”

While the Giants have opened the checkbook this offseason, signing Willy Adames to the richest contract in club history, it’s unclear if first-year president of baseball operations Buster Posey and Co. will do it again for Burnes.

The hard-throwing righty had another strong season with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts and 194.1 innings pitched to make his fourth consecutive All-Star team.

San Francisco has been looking for another top-notch starter to pair with Logan Webb, and Burnes certainly would fit the bill. Still, it’s hard to imagine the team would commit such a large salary to the 30-year-old Burnes.

For now, the offer remains on the table, but the Giants' patience is running out.

