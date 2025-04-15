How Giants' defense made MLB history on road in red-hot start

Your eyes do not deceive you – the Giants’ defense has been that good.

In fact, San Francisco made defensive history in its 10-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Giants are the first team in MLB's modern era (since 1901) to win eight or more of their first 10 road games while not recording a single error, per OptaSTATS.

The @SFGiants improved to 8-2 on the road tonight and have yet to commit an error in an away game this season.



They are the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to win eight or more of their first 10 road games in a season while committing no errors. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 15, 2025

Amid their 12-4 start to the 2025 MLB season, the Giants have made just three errors, tying them with the Phillies for the league’s lowest mark. The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves are tied for second place with five, and the league-worst Boston Red Sox already have 19.

Interestingly, San Francisco still has plenty of room for improvement.

The Giants are 27th in baseball with an outs-above-average of minus-six and are a middling 19th with a 79-percent success rate. StatCast has them in a five-way tie for second – with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and the Cincinnati Reds – with an 82-percent estimated success rate.

Outside of center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who has a third-best 97-percent success rate, the Giants don’t have many high defensive rankings, team- or individual-based, to boast. But it’s fair to assume elite infielders such as Matt Chapman and Willy Adames will end up in their respective upper echelons by season’s end.

Nonetheless, it has so been so far, so good for the Giants errors-wise. And they’d love to keep it that way.

