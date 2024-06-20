Fans go one step further to honor baseball legend

As fans continue to pay their respects at the Willie Mays statue at Oracle Park, some are taking it a step further. Some are calling out of work in order to watch San Francisco Giants play against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For many, it's their way of paying their respects to the baseball legend a day after his death.

“He was a part of the community, he was humanitarian, he was a good person, he did everything all together bundled up no problem and there's no one who ever could surpass him,” said Carlos Ortego of Burlingame.

Early on Wednesday fans came and left flowers, snapped pictures and chatted with others about the late Hall of Famer. While mourning his loss, they also celebrated his legacy.

The Giants v. Cardinals game will be televised at Oracle Park on Thursday, and its a way for Ortega to continue the fandom in his family.

“I never watched him play one game in his life,” he said. “I watched highlights but what he means to the giants has affected me since I was their age, and I want that same effect for her.”

Across his 93 years, Mays lived through a pivotal time in San Francisco history, baseball history and American history.

As one of the first players to transition from the Negro leagues into the major leagues, Mays became an immediate standout for the New York Giants.

That's where he earned the nickname the "Say Hey Kid." Mays had said it was because he often couldn't remember so many new names as a Giants rookie so he'd say "Hey."

His athleticism, professionalism and standout personality left an impression on a generation of fans who started watching baseball as television became more common across the country and around the world.

When the Giants moved to San Francisco in 1958, he was an integral part of the franchise, even if San Francisco didn't immediately warm up to him.