Giants' 100th splash hit bobblehead features replica water cannons

The San Francisco Giants are celebrating the team's 100th Oracle Park splash hit with a special bobblehead giveaway on Sunday.

The commemorative LaMonte Wade Jr. splash hit bobblehead not only features the first baseman admiring his historic homer but replica water cannons that actually spray mist into the air, mimicking the ones at the ballpark that fire off when a Giants batter launches a ball into McCovey Cove.

Sunday's bobblehead giveaway to the first 20,000 fans will come exactly one year after Wade recorded the milestone home run.

LaMonte sends one into the bay for Splash Hit No. 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YOtknTUnzU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 3, 2023

LaMonte Wade Jr. talks about what it's like being in special company after launching the 100th Splash Hit pic.twitter.com/8LIbZ9MtBs — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 3, 2023

The bobblehead was already appearing on sites like eBay days ahead of the giveaway, with at least one listed for as much as $104.99.

Unfortunately for the Giants and their fans, Wade won't be in action during Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees. He recently landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.