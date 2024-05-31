MLB

Giants' 100th splash hit bobblehead features replica water cannons

The LaMonte Wade Jr. bobblehead celebrates the team's milestone McCovey Cove splash

By Brendan Weber

LaMonte Wade Jr. 100th splash hit bobblehead.
San Francisco Giants / Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are celebrating the team's 100th Oracle Park splash hit with a special bobblehead giveaway on Sunday.

The commemorative LaMonte Wade Jr. splash hit bobblehead not only features the first baseman admiring his historic homer but replica water cannons that actually spray mist into the air, mimicking the ones at the ballpark that fire off when a Giants batter launches a ball into McCovey Cove.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Sunday's bobblehead giveaway to the first 20,000 fans will come exactly one year after Wade recorded the milestone home run.

The bobblehead was already appearing on sites like eBay days ahead of the giveaway, with at least one listed for as much as $104.99.

Unfortunately for the Giants and their fans, Wade won't be in action during Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees. He recently landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Giants Jun 2, 2023

Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. Blasts Historic 100th Splash Hit at Oracle Park

LaMonte Wade Jr May 28

Giants place Wade on 10-day IL in series of roster moves

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MLBSan Franciscooracle park
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us