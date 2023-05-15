Giants Observations: Michael Conforto, Huge Second Inning Pave Way to Win

What we learned as Giants' huge second inning paves way to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was easy to see that Michael Conforto was heating up in Arizona, but when asked about his right fielder before the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he didn't think it was anything new.

"I like the way he's swinging the bat. I kind of like the way he's been swinging the bat most of the season," Kapler said. "But he's been making better swing decisions of late, so you're seeing the combination of a really good swing and good swing decisions coming together at the right time."

That combination was on full display on Monday night.

Conforto went with a first-pitch fastball in the second inning and hit a low line drive just over the wall in the left field corner. The three-run homer was Conforto's fourth in the last six games and sparked a 6-3 win over a Philadelphia Phillies team he saw a lot of during his years in New York.

The Giants scored all six of their runs in the second inning, and Alex Wood and the bullpen did the rest, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Phillies made a mess of the second in just about every way, and the Giants -- who left the bases loaded in the first -- were happy to take advantage. They had six hits in the frame and benefited from some awful defense.

The big mistake came when second baseman Bryson Stott dropped a throw to second, loading the bases. Wilmer Flores hit a fly ball to right that Nick Castellanos dropped, and while he recovered in time to get a force at second, the Giants got on the board. Conforto followed with his blast and RBI singles by Mitch Haniger and Brandon Crawford tacked on additional runs.

Conf-igured It Out

Signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, Conforto looked like the team's best player in the spring and did so well in his rehab from shoulder surgery that he ended up in right field after offseason speculation that he would play left. April was a struggle, though.

Conforto had a .690 OPS at the end of his first month in orange and black, and it dipped to .597 on the last homestand. But Conforto homered last Wednesday and then went deep twice in the Diamondbacks series. With two hits on Monday, Conforto raised his average above .200 for the first time in two weeks and bumped his OPS to .744.

The homer was an unusual one, as it was the first of Conforto's eight this season that was hit the opposite way, and it left the yard just inches from the left field pole. Of Conforto's 140 career homers, only three have been hit that far toward the left field corner.

Good Wood

Wood returned from the injured list on Friday but only pitched an inning of relief as the Giants tried to fool the Arizona Diamondbacks into thinking they could go with a righty-heavy lineup. In an actual start, Wood thrived.

The lefty gave up a two-run shot to Alec Bohm in the second inning but otherwise held down a tough lineup, giving up four hits and just those two runs before being pulled in the fifth. Wood struck out four, including Bryce Harper on three pitches with a runner on second in the first inning.

The night did include one sour note for the veteran. After getting the first two outs of the fifth, Wood -- who was at 72 pitches at the time -- was pulled for Jakob Junis. Wood was on a pitch count because he made just one rehab start, and righty Trea Turner was coming up, but the decision still kept Wood from what would have been his first win of the season.

Multi-Schmitt Game

The rookie isn't slowing down. Casey Schmitt singled in his first at-bat and then picked up a hustle double in the fifth, clinching his fifth multi-hit game in seven days in the big leagues. Through a week, Schmitt is 13 for 28 (.464) with four doubles and a couple of homers.

After starting at shortstop and third base the previous two games, Schmitt made his first big league appearance at second base, a position he picked up a couple weeks ago as his promotion neared. He made a sliding grab in the eighth to rob Harper of what would have been a leadoff single.

Not on Casey's watch 😏 pic.twitter.com/BoLcYwdySB — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 16, 2023

