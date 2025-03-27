Heliot Ramos

Watch Heliot Ramos hit San Francisco Giants' first home run of 2025 MLB season

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos started the 2025 MLB season with a bang.

The 25-year-old crushed San Francisco's first homer of the year -- a two-run shot -- in the top of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Great American Ballpark.

Ramos earned the long ball, which came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat against Reds starter Hunter Greene. The homer run cut Cincinnati's lead to 3-2.

The 2024 NL All-Star finished with 22 homers last season, second most on the Giants, and he picked up right where he left off.

The 2017 first-round draft pick hit fifth in the Giants' Opening Day lineup and extended San Francisco's historic streak of having a different player start the opener in left field.

The Giants expect big things from Ramos in his second full MLB season, and so far, he's delivering.

