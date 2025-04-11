Heliot Ramos

Ramos states Giants ‘don't back down from any fight' amid hot start

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants are riding high to begin the 2025 MLB season, and are playing with the utmost confidence heading into one of their most difficult stretches of games.

San Francisco (9-3) has the second-best record in baseball behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres (10-3) and slightly ahead of the defending World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) as one of the biggest surprise teams early on this season.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Giants players, however, are not surprised by the team's excellent start to the season, as San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos explained in a Friday interview on "MLB Central."

"I think it's just the sense of urgency that we have as a team, just trying to go out there, compete. We don't back down from any fight," Ramos said when asked what has worked well for the Giants this season. "We're just going out there as a team, together, getting good at-bats, making good pitches and winning games together."

Ramos knew before the Giants' 2025 season began on March 27 in Cincinnati that the ball club could get off to a hot start.

"The last exhibition game against Detroit ... I know it was an exhibition game, but as a team we were together, we were getting good at-bats, the pitchers were throwing good," Ramos said of when he first felt the team's confidence. "I feel like it was a good start, even though it was an exhibition game."

San Francisco Giants

Buster Posey 6 hours ago

Giants' roster continuity stands out most two weeks into MLB season

Giants Feature Apr 10

Popular Giants, Bay Area sports bar in NYC reopens at perfect time

Although San Francisco has played well to begin the season, it has faced underperforming teams like the Reds (5-8), Houston Astros (5-7) and Seattle Mariners (5-8).

Ramos and the Giants now begin a difficult 19-game stretch against formidable opponents like the New York Yankees (7-5), Philadelphia Phillies (8-4), Los Angeles Angels (8-4), Milwaukee Brewers (7-6), Texas Rangers (9-4) and Padres.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Heliot Ramos
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us