Ramos states Giants ‘don't back down from any fight' amid hot start

The Giants are riding high to begin the 2025 MLB season, and are playing with the utmost confidence heading into one of their most difficult stretches of games.

San Francisco (9-3) has the second-best record in baseball behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres (10-3) and slightly ahead of the defending World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) as one of the biggest surprise teams early on this season.

The Giants players, however, are not surprised by the team's excellent start to the season, as San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos explained in a Friday interview on "MLB Central."

"We don't back down from any fights."



- @SFGiants outfielder Heliot Ramos on the club's 9-3 start pic.twitter.com/cFfJudAH62 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 11, 2025

"I think it's just the sense of urgency that we have as a team, just trying to go out there, compete. We don't back down from any fight," Ramos said when asked what has worked well for the Giants this season. "We're just going out there as a team, together, getting good at-bats, making good pitches and winning games together."

Ramos knew before the Giants' 2025 season began on March 27 in Cincinnati that the ball club could get off to a hot start.

"The last exhibition game against Detroit ... I know it was an exhibition game, but as a team we were together, we were getting good at-bats, the pitchers were throwing good," Ramos said of when he first felt the team's confidence. "I feel like it was a good start, even though it was an exhibition game."

Although San Francisco has played well to begin the season, it has faced underperforming teams like the Reds (5-8), Houston Astros (5-7) and Seattle Mariners (5-8).

Ramos and the Giants now begin a difficult 19-game stretch against formidable opponents like the New York Yankees (7-5), Philadelphia Phillies (8-4), Los Angeles Angels (8-4), Milwaukee Brewers (7-6), Texas Rangers (9-4) and Padres.

