Ramos' all-around big game wasted as Giants swept by Twins

There were not many positive takeaways for the Giants (24-17) in their series against the Minnesota Twins (21-20) at Target Field.

Heliot Ramos, however, was one of the few bright spots.

The Giants' star outfielder went 6-for-8 at the plate with two home runs, five RBI and one walk in three games, all losses, as San Francisco was dealt its first three-game sweep of the 2025 MLB season.

After homering in the Giants' 2-1 loss on Saturday, Ramos blasted another homer on Sunday, a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning that extended San Francisco's lead to 3-1.

Ramos' two-run oppo blast extends the Giants' lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/nNUBpAssGY — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 11, 2025

He then made two very impressive diving catches to rob Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and center fielder Byron Buxton of extra-base hits in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

What a catch by Ramos 👏 pic.twitter.com/6HahVVfyvw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 11, 2025

No, this is not a replay, Ramos did it AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Vw2mihNsB8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 11, 2025

"I felt pretty good," Ramos told reporters postgame. "I have been trying to make some adjustments defense-wise because I know I haven't been at my best, but I have been trying to make adjustments and try to get better every day."

When asked about his adjustments in the field, Ramos shared that he's made an effort to improve his first step on fly balls in the outfield, which allows him to get to balls quicker.

Ramos' big day wasn't finished after his two catches.

With the Giants trailing 5-4 in the top of the eighth inning, Ramos lined a single to center field that scored Willy Adames from second and tied the game late.

"That's a competitor," Melvin said of Ramos postgame. "[To] come out there and do your thing. He's been swinging it really well for us, and obviously this series [he was] by far the best that we had. Not a surprise, a really good game."

Unfortunately for the Giants, who took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th, right-handed reliever Ryan Walker ran into trouble in the bottom half of the inning, surrendering two runs and, in turn, a walk-off win over to Minnesota.

As frustrating as the loss, and series, might have been for the Giants, they at least can take solace in knowing one of their best hitters is red-hot at the right time as the offense continues to search for answers.

