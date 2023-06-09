Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Chicago Cubs!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the National League squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Giants look to keep momentum going

The Giants (32-30) return home fresh off a three-game sweep of the Rockies in Colorado, the last two being come-from-behind victories. Prior to that, they lost two out of three to both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles.

San Francisco is 17-15 at home and has a plus-10 run differential on the season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada is the clubhouse leader in batting average (.300) and hits (62). Right-fielder Michael Conforto has tallied the most home runs (12). Third baseman J.D. Davis has the most RBIs (34). First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. boasts the best on-base percentage (.419).

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to take the mound for the Giants Friday night. He's 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 and one-third innings of work across 12 games this season.

Cubs in a slump

Chicago (26-36) arrives in San Francisco having lost four in a row and six out of its last ten. In their last series, the Cubs were swept by the Angels in Los Angeles.

Chicago is 11-20 on the road and has a minus-8 run differential this year.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner leads the team in batting average (.278) and hits (63). Third baseman Patrick Wisdom is the clubhouse leader in home runs (14) and RBIs (28). Left-fielder Ian Happ has the best on-base percentage (.392).

Righty Marcus Stroman is slated to toe the rubber Friday night. In 13 starts this season, he's 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Watch Giants vs. Cubs on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.