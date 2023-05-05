How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Milwaukee Brewers!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the National League squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Giants look to keep momentum going

The Giants (13-17) have been on a bit of a roller coaster the past two weeks, winning five in a row at the end of April before dropping their next four. They did find their winning ways again in Houston, taking the final two games of a three-game set against the defending champions.

San Francisco is 7-7 at home and has a minus-18 run differential on the season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada leads the team in batting average (.342) and hits (39). Third baseman J.D. Davis has the most home runs (6) and RBIs (17). Left-fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. boasts the best on-base percentage (.442).

Left-hander Sean Manaea is scheduled to take the mound for the Giants Friday night. He's 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work across six games this season.

Brewers stuck in slump

The Brewers (18-13) enter Friday's contest on a four-game slide. In their last series, the Brewers were swept by the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

Milwaukee is 9-7 on the road and has a plus-18 run differential this year.

Catcher William Contreras leads the team in batting average (.282) and on-base percentage (.371). First baseman Rowdy Tellez is the clubhouse leader in home runs (9) and RBIs (22). Left-fielder Christian Yelich has the most hits (28).

Righty Corbin Burnes is slated to toe the rubber Friday night. In six starts this season, he's 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Watch Giants vs. Brewers on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.