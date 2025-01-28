Report: Giants agree to minor-league deal with former All-Star

The Giants reportedly are bringing a former MLB All-Star on board.

San Francisco is signing veteran corner infielder Jake Lamb to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday. Heyman added that the deal is worth $1 million if Lamb, 34, makes the Giants' roster.

Jake Lamb to Giants. Minors deal. $1M if in majors. Invite to MLB spring camp. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2025

Drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Lamb made his big-league debut in 2014 and was selected to the 2017 NL All-Star team. He appeared to be the league's next big slugging third baseman, hitting 59 home runs with a .843 OPS from 2016-17, before injuries derailed his career.

The Diamondbacks designated Lamb for assignment in September of the 2020 MLB season, and he wound up with the Oakland Athletics to finish out the campaign. Across 13 games as an injured Matt Chapman's replacement in Oakland, Lamb slashed .267/.327/.556 with three home runs and nine RBI.

Before signing a minor-league contract as a first baseman with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, Lamb had played in 114 MLB games over the past three seasons for five different teams and didn't appear in the majors last season. Now, he'll join San Francisco in spring training hoping to earn himself a roster spot.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast