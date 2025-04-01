Hicks lives out childhood dream, dominates in hometown for Giants

HOUSTON -- Jordan Hicks stepped out of the dugout at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and looked around. He had a glove in one hand, a bag of equipment in the other, and a lifetime of memories flooding back into his head.

Hicks is a Houston native and grew up rooting for Lance Berkman, Craig Biggio and others. He came to about 20 Astros games as a child and has fond memories of experiencing Major League Baseball for the first time at a ballpark that he still refers to by its previous name. As Hicks looked around what is now Daikin Park, he thought back to where he used to sit.

For the rest of the night, it was his childhood team that was caught looking.

Hicks struck out six across six one-hit innings in his first big league appearance in Houston, including three straight strikeouts looking in a dominant second inning that signaled his second year in orange and black might take on a much different tone.

Jeremy Pena, Cam Smith and Mauricio Dubón went down looking in succession, all watching 98 or 99 mph sinkers clip the edge of the zone. Patrick Bailey's golden framing helped a bit, but for the most part this night was about Hicks, who had his best start as a big leaguer as the Giants beat the Astros 7-2.

"That's a good one to build off in 2025," Hicks said. "I'll just stay right there."

Hicks got off to a strong start in 2024, too, but this was something different. His fastball averaged 98 mph, nearly a full tick higher than his best average in any single game last season, his first as a starter. He hit 100 mph for the first time as a Giant and threw 13 pitches at 99 mph or above, three more than he had all of last season.

Hicks had more than 80 family members and friends in the seats, and that extra adrenaline certainly helped. But this is the Hicks the Giants have expected for months. President of baseball operations Buster Posey made it clear in the offseason and again at the start of camp that he viewed Hicks as a starter. Posey inherited the right-hander's four-year contract and could have moved him back to the bullpen, especially with the depth the Giants have, but he felt good about Hicks' offseason. General manager Zack Minasian and manager Bob Melvin did, too.

The second inning alone validated all those offseason hopes, but Hicks kept it going. He repeatedly hit 99 mph in the sixth as he reached his predetermined pitch count.

"It's what he did when he was closing, he's just doing it for a longer period of time now," Melvin said. "I think that's one of the things he's kind of figuring out now. It's, go as hard as he can for as long as he can. That's what he's been successful doing in the past and it's just [about making] sure you're conditioned to pitch deeper into games."

Hicks spent the offseason working out in San Francisco and packed on 15 pounds from the end of last season. The Giants won't know for several months if that offseason work truly leads to more longevity for a pitcher who slammed into a wall last summer, but they're confident that Hicks can give the rotation 150 or so innings this time around.

Hicks started with six that were spectacular, leading the Giants to a third win in four games on this trip. He said he's right where he hoped to be at the start of the season, and he's eager to build off Monday's performance.

It was a perfect return to his hometown. Well, almost perfect.

Hicks always imagined himself pitching on this mound, he just thought it would have a different name. For more than two decades, it did.

"I've never even thrown out of the bullpen here, so it was really nice to have all of the family come out and for them to experience it," he said. "I was more excited when it was still Minute Maid Park, but now they changed to Daikin, so I guess we've just got to live with it. But I grew up coming here and it was special to be on the field where I used to watch all the old ball games. It was a pretty special moment."

