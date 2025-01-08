Breaking News

Social media reacts to Giants' reported Verlander agreement

By Will Simonds

After a failed courtship of high-end starter Corbin Burnes this offseason, Giants fans and analysts have been chomping at the bit to see what's next from Buster Posey and Co.

That move appears to have landed Tuesday afternoon, as San Francisco reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Justin Verlander.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner gives the Giants some needed rotation depth for 2025, though the 41-year-old Verlander likely won't be a long-term fix.

It might not be the splashiest signing after losing out on Burnes, but social media had plenty to say after the news broke:

