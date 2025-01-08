Social media reacts to Giants' reported Verlander agreement

After a failed courtship of high-end starter Corbin Burnes this offseason, Giants fans and analysts have been chomping at the bit to see what's next from Buster Posey and Co.

That move appears to have landed Tuesday afternoon, as San Francisco reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Justin Verlander.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner gives the Giants some needed rotation depth for 2025, though the 41-year-old Verlander likely won't be a long-term fix.

It might not be the splashiest signing after losing out on Burnes, but social media had plenty to say after the news broke:

Makes a lot of sense at this point of offseason. He won a Cy Young two years ago so there's upside, and Giants also have enough young depth to account for the fact that he's about to turn 42. https://t.co/xHuGRfhQON — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 8, 2025

Justin Verlander to the #SFGiants is interesting.



Not a good year in 2024, first time he had negative WAR in a full season. But one of the greatest arms ever that mentors the staff and likely sells some tickets. pic.twitter.com/Pj0LqslTyL — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 8, 2025

This is hard to believe, but the last time Justin Verlander pitched at Oracle Park was on 10/24/12 (Game 1 of the 2012 World Series):



4 IP, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, and 2 HR in an 8-3 loss — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) January 8, 2025

If Justin Verlander wins 38 games next year, he'll reach 300 wins for his career. Randy Johnson was the last pitcher to reach that mark back in 2009 with... the Giants. — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) January 8, 2025

Here's what really matters...



Justin Verlander's career stats vs. the Dodgers:

4 games, 3-1, 3.38, 33 strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/Z79hBjFyyA — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 8, 2025

every team Verlander has played for has been orange pic.twitter.com/yj2ZI3f4qF — clueless joe jackson ⚾️ (@illliterate_) January 8, 2025

Justin Verlander mentoring my baby aces 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GIAE5TltMe — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) January 8, 2025

Justin Verlander is four years older than Buster Posey — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) January 8, 2025

Justin Verlander has worn No. 35 for his entire career… pic.twitter.com/TdfkZCVHHW — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) January 8, 2025

