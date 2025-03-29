What we learned as Verlander's Giants debut ends with loss to Reds

BOX SCORE

CINCINNATI -- Before Saturday's game, Giants manager Bob Melvin talked about how Justin Verlander is a throwback when it comes to statistics. It's no surprise that the active wins leader is still a big fan of the pitcher win, and if all goes according to his plans, Verlander will at some point in the next few years get No. 300.

The first in orange and black will have to wait, though. Verlander did his part, but the lineup was quiet in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Verlander is the oldest player in any of the four major professional sports in the United States and the oldest to start for the Giants since 45-year-old Randy Johnson in 2009. At no point, Saturday, did he look like someone nearing the finish line.

Verlander was so intense in the morning that Melvin joked he wouldn't say a word to him, and when Melvin pulled him after five, he leaned on the dugout rail and casually watched the sixth inning before going back for the usual treatment.

Verlander no longer can reach back for 99 mph whenever he needs it, but he had 95-96 in the back pocket on Saturday while generally looking like someone who will be a huge boost to the rotation if healthy. In five innings, Verlander allowed two runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out five.

Drop your thoughts on Verlander's Giants debut ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EMZTYIgBgC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 29, 2025

The Reds took the lead in the sixth on a solo shot from NorCal native Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and the Giants couldn't take advantage of golden opportunities in the next three innings. They twice got a leadoff single and also had a one-out single, but all three times, a double play erased the runner.

First Time Out

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Verlander kicked off his day with nine straight four-seamers, including one at 94.4 mph that got TJ Friedl for his first strikeout as a Giant. He was fastball-changeup the entire inning, right up until the point when he dropped a gorgeous curve on Elly De La Cruz, who watched it go by for an inning-ending strikeout.

With two outs in the fifth and the Giants holding a one-run lead, De La Cruz came up with a runner on second. Verlander got ahead with a 95.8 mph fastball and then went back to the curve for a second strike. When he tried it again at 2-2, De La Cruz pulled it into right to tie the game.

Verlander threw 83 pitches, half of which were fastballs. The only other run off him came when Matt McLain hit an elevated slider out to left.

Justin Verlander's 2Ks in the 4th.



5Ks thru 4. pic.twitter.com/tBE04mwBLI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 29, 2025

Flo Show

Thursday's game-winning homer was a reminder that a healthy Wilmer Flores is generally a very productive Wilmer Flores. He kept it going Saturday.

Flores got an inside fastball with one out in the second and hit a low screamer into the first row in left, where it was caught by one of the few Giants fans in a sea of red at Great American Ball Park. Flores is already halfway to last year's home run total; he didn't hit his second homer last season until June 5.

Second homer of the season for Wilmer 😎 pic.twitter.com/moYOsDaKud — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 29, 2025

Looking Left

The Giants threw eight right-handed hitters out against lefty Nick Lodolo, but he gave up just a pair of runs in six innings. Flores got the Giants on the board and in the third, Heliot Ramos doubled and Jung Hoo Lee singled.

Jung Hoo Lee extends the lead with his first hit of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/WZ01uWIdew — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 29, 2025

Ramos is going to lead off against lefties, and he had good at-bats against Lodolo. He led off the game with a liner to center that was caught on the edge of the track. Luis Matos got the start in right and doubled in his first at-bat of the year. He later singled off reliever Tony Santillan. Casey Schmitt started at DH and went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast