SAN FRANCISCO – Two decades of MLB pitching experience have taught Justin Verlander a few things. High atop that list is the ability to stay calm even when things aren't going as planned.

That’s primarily why the three-time Cy Young Award winner has maintained his confidence and focus on the positives while still looking for his first win in a Giants uniform.

Take Friday night, for example.

Coming off his best start of the year when the bullpen melted down in the ninth inning and cost the nine-time MLB All-Star a win against the Los Angeles Angels nearly a week ago, Verlander followed that up with a steady and solid effort in the Giants’ 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park.

Verlander readily admitted there still are parts to his game that he wants to clean up, but he has found plenty of reasons to stay optimistic even though the results have yet to bear out.

In some ways, Verlander believes he’s getting closer to returning to the form that made him one of MLB's most dominant pitchers.

“It’s definitely encouraging,” Verlander told reporters in the Giants' clubhouse. “This game can beat you down in a hurry, so you want to try to focus on positives. It’s harder to do that when the team doesn’t win.”

The Giants have won only twice in Verlander’s six starts this season and had to rally to win both times after Verlander was chased from the game.

Verlander showed signs of coming out of his funk on April 20 when he limited the Angels to two hits and one run over six innings.

Now that he followed that up with a strong outing against the Rangers, it appears the skies are opening up for Verlander and the Giants.

“Really good,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Six innings, two runs, walked one, got out of a jam when he needed to with a punch-out and the double play. Typically, that’ll win you a game. We just didn’t do much with their pitching tonight.”

That might be one of the biggest understatements of the season.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi handcuffed San Francisco’s offense all night. The Giants managed to get just one runner to second base, and that came off an Eovaldi wild pitch in the fifth.

Beyond that, it was pretty much bupkis at the plate.

That San Francisco was still within range to win the game at the end was largely credited to Verlander, who retired seven in a row and 13 of 15 at one point.

“Going the right direction,” Verlander said. “I would like to clean up a little bit out of the stretch. Some of the outs tonight out of the stretch were really difficult. Out of the full it felt really good. Got out-pitched tonight. Hard pill to swallow.”

That’s where Verlander’s experience as a veteran pitcher has come into play. He’s fully aware of the length of the season and the ups and downs that come along the way, thus he stays on the same straight line, win or lose.

“It does make it a bit easier,” Verlander said. “That’s what allows me to really judge myself based on what can be successful long-term versus what was one good start or not. The last couple have been much better. I think I can be quite successful pitching like that.

“I do think, being very critical of myself, there’s still some areas I would like to improve. I try not to be a perfectionist, but I also think there’s some areas, especially with my slider, I need to be a bit better.”

Verlander has slowly been moving in that direction the last few weeks. He remains 38 victories shy of joining the 300-win club, but before that, the next stop is getting that elusive first win with the Giants.

