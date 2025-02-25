KD reveals Bay Area legend's autograph is his most sought-after relic

Kevin Durant probably could get just about any current or former professional athlete's autograph, but there is one in particular that would mean the most to him.

The NBA superstar recently was asked by Fanatics which athlete in sports history he would like to receive an autograph from, and San Francisco Giants fans will appreciate his answer.

"That's a hard, hard question ... I'm not going to say Michael Jordan, that's too easy. Muhammad Ali is too easy, too," Durant said.

"Oh, I'm going Barry Bonds. I need a San Francisco Barry Bonds bat from one of them home runs in that 60-something home run season. Barry Bonds, the greatest of all time. Top-10 athlete of all time. Seven-time MVP. Barry Bonds, for sure. I probably can get that, too. I played in the Bay, he likes Bay Area athletes. I was one of those for a few years."

It's unclear when the Fanatics video was recorded, but Durant did have an opportunity to secure a Bonds autograph when the two Bay Area sports legends snapped a picture together at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Perhaps Durant soon will add his most sought-after piece of memorabilia to his collection.

