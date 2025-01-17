Giants starter Harrison details two goals for 2025 season

Kyle Harrison is set on making a big impact for the Giants during the 2025 MLB season.

The young pitcher explained his two goals for the upcoming season.

“First of all, I want to be healthy, and I want to help this team as much as I can, that’s the first goal,” Harrison said Thursday on KNBR’s “Papa & Silver.” “I want to be available for the whole season. So that’s the plan. The best ability is availability. Second of all, I just want to win. I want to make it into the playoffs and see what it’s like. Nothing individually, I just want to stay healthy and contribute my best [to the team].”

Harrison is among San Francisco's most talented young arms, but injuries and inconsistency hampered him last season.

The 23-year-old had his 2024 season cut short by shoulder inflammation that resulted from a career-high workload in innings pitched. It can take a while to adjust to the grueling nature of pitching in MLB, and Harrison appears primed to do so in his third season with the Giants.

Logan Webb, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks are penciled in as the Giants' top four starters. Harrison is the most experienced of San Francisco's young crop of arms, so he has a chance to step up and solidify the backend of the rotation if he can stay healthy.

