Harrison jokingly reveals Giants teammates made him cut his hair

Kyle Harrison won’t be rocking long hair again if his Giants teammates have anything to do with it.

The young left-handed pitcher explained why he chopped off the flow he was known for in high school.

“This is controversial because all my older teammates hate [my long hair], they made me get rid of it,” Harrison said Thursday on KNBR’s “Papa & Silver.” “I’m going to [get a haircut] today to get cleaned up for fan fest.

“They’re making me age too soon, you know? It’s like I need to bring back this hair, I feel like that sometimes. But it’s unprofessional, that’s what they call it. So, we’ll see. They just keep forcing me to cut it, so now I’ve got no flow.”

Harrison starred locally as a prep for De la Salle High School in Concord before being selected by San Francisco in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Eventually, the young lefty made it to the big leagues, debuting with the Giants on Aug. 22nd, 2023.

The 23-year-old has flashed brilliance while with San Francisco but has struggled with injuries and consistency. The young left-hander pitched a career-high in innings during the 2024 season, resulting in shoulder inflammation that ended his season early.

Still, the hope is that Harrison continues to develop into a pitcher who can anchor the rotation behind Logan Webb and Justin Verlander, even if he has to keep his hair short and professional.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast