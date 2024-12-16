Why Webb views Burnes as ‘perfect match' atop Giants rotation

Logan Webb made it crystal clear what he thinks about the possibility of Corbin Burnes joining the Giants' rotation.

Webb joined Jomboy Media's Chris Rose on the latest episode of "The Chris Rose Rotation" where he was asked about San Francisco reportedly pursuing the top free-agent pitcher and if he thinks about the possibility of pitching alongside the former Cy Young Award winner.

"Of course I do," Webb told Rose. "It's crazy, if he does come, the amount of stud pitchers that I've gotten to play with so far in my career, there's so many Cy Youngs. It's actually pretty cool ... if Corbin goes out there and throws, and I throw right after him the next day, it's literally perfect. We're the complete opposite pitchers, and I think that's a good thing. You don't want too many of the same guys. It's almost like a perfect match. But I don't make the decisions.

"I know Corbin a little bit, I would be over the moon for sure if we got Corbin. I think that would be a huge addition, obviously. One of the best, if not the best pitcher in baseball. Adding a guy like that would be unbelievable."

Rose then asked Webb if he's spoken to Burnes this offseason, to which the Giants ace strongly alluded to previously pitching Burnes on signing with San Francisco.

"Maybe ..." Webb said with smile. "He knows how I feel, and I know how he feels. Hopefully it happens, hopefully he ends up a San Francisco Giant. That would be awesome."

Webb isn't the only Giants player who has spoken to Burnes this offseason, with new shortstop Willy Adames revealing to KNBR 680 on Monday morning that he recently spoke to his former Milwaukee Brewers teammate and pitched him on signing with the Giants.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported last Thursday, citing sources, that the Giants were "in the thick" of the Burnes market, however, it's unclear where they stand as of Monday.

What is clear, is that two of San Francisco's star players would love to share the field with the four-time All-Star.

