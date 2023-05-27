Logan Webb's Masterful Outing Fuels Giants in Third Straight Win Vs. Brewers

Webb masterful in Giants' third straight win vs. Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants continue to roll and now have won the first three games of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco defeated Milwaukee 3-1 on Saturday at American Family Field. Giants ace Logan Webb (W, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 Ks) dominated Brewers hitters and went toe-to-toe with former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (ND, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks).

Right fielder Michael Conforto got the scoring started for the Giants with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning that scored LaMonte Wade Jr.

Webb held the Brewers scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning, where Victor Caratini's RBI single scored Brice Turang from third base, tying the game at one run apiece.

Fast forward to the top of the eighth inning and a J.D. Davis single was followed two batters later by a two-run go-ahead home run off the bat of Mitch Haniger, who gave the Giants a 3-1 lead they would not relinquish.

419 feet.

Dead center.

Giants lead. 💪 pic.twitter.com/pNnFsVviDB — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2023

The home run was Haniger's fourth of the season and second in as many days, as his two-run shot in the Giants' 15-1 blowout of the Brewers on Friday provided San Francisco with all the offense they needed.

Haniger, following in the footsteps of fellow outfielder Michael Conforto, is red-hot at the plate after struggling to begin the 2023 MLB season and raised his batting average to .237 with three hits on Saturday.

Webb departed after the seventh inning and gave way to righty Tyler Rogers, who kept the Brewers at bay before closer Camilo Doval shut the door and sealed the win with his 14th save of the season in the ninth inning.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast