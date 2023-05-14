Logan Webb's Effort Wasted in Giants' Third Straight Loss to Diamondbacks

Webb's outing wasted in Giants' third straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants entered their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with hopes of making up ground in the NL West, a division the rival Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with.

Instead, San Francisco lost three of four games at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks handed the Giants a 2-1 loss in walk-off fashion Sunday afternoon, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked a double down the left-field line off reliever Tyler Rogers. Christian Walker, who led off the ninth inning with a walk, wheeled around the bases and slid into home plate for the win.

The ninth-inning dramatics wiped away another fantastic outing for Giants starter Logan Webb.

Webb logged his fifth straight quality start, allowing just one earned run on three hits over seven innings of work. He also walked three batters and whiffed three.

Webb's day began with a troublesome start, as the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out in the first inning. But Gurriel Jr. grounded into a 5-4-3 double play that was started by rookie defensive phenom Casey Schmitt, and Webb steered clear of much trouble other than Josh Rojas' RBI double in the fifth inning.

The Giants, who rank 13th in the National League with a .240 team batting average, managed just three hits against Arizona.

They struggled to get much going against right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect who allowed seven and six runs in his first two career starts. He mowed through the Giants' lineup, yielding one run -- a Michael Conforto home run -- across five innings.

The Giants now return home to Oracle Park to begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. PT Monday. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 6 p.m. PT for “Giants Pregame Live.”

