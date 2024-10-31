Los Angeles Dodgers

Giants fans react to rival Dodgers winning 2024 World Series

By Ali Thanawalla

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 2024 World Series champions, much to the dismay of the Giants and their fans.

Baseball fans everywhere watched as the NL West champs rallied to beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic to capture the franchise's eighth World Series title and second in five seasons.

The Giants, who made a seismic front-office change this offseason when they fired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations and replaced him with Buster Posey, know they have a daunting task trying to compete with the juggernaut Dodgers.

With likely 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman anchoring the top of the lineup, the Dodgers will be World Series favorites for years to come.

But the Giants will do everything they can this offseason to close the gap with their arch-rivals.

Here's how Giants fans reacted to the Dodgers winning the World Series:

San Francisco Giants

