Giants fans react to rival Dodgers winning 2024 World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 2024 World Series champions, much to the dismay of the Giants and their fans.

Baseball fans everywhere watched as the NL West champs rallied to beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic to capture the franchise's eighth World Series title and second in five seasons.

The Giants, who made a seismic front-office change this offseason when they fired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations and replaced him with Buster Posey, know they have a daunting task trying to compete with the juggernaut Dodgers.

With likely 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman anchoring the top of the lineup, the Dodgers will be World Series favorites for years to come.

But the Giants will do everything they can this offseason to close the gap with their arch-rivals.

Here's how Giants fans reacted to the Dodgers winning the World Series:

Took ‘em 36 years to FINALLY win a 162-game #WorldSeries. 😂 — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) October 31, 2024

If Juan Soto *really* wants to get revenge on the Dodgers, I know how to do it. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) October 31, 2024

What a revolting development — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) October 31, 2024

It's weird. This Dodgers WS has been loading for so many years now that I don't even feel mad about it. Like "well, finally..." — cole kuiper (@cmkuiper) October 31, 2024

Tonight is the candy corn of Halloween candy. — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) October 31, 2024

Great player but this play will follow him forever https://t.co/BgWeanh2Qv — Dave (@gggiants) October 31, 2024

Breaking: Juan Soto to the Dodgers for $200-ghijkillion dollars. $199-ghikillion deferred until Soto’s 3rd grandchild born. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) October 31, 2024

Congrats to the Dodgers for buying a World Series Championship. Well deserved. #WorldSeries — @SFGiantsMemes (@SFGiantsMemer) October 31, 2024

Buster Posey, please bring the Giants back to greatness. There’s only so much Dodgers winning I can take. — Garrett Perry (@gwillperry) October 31, 2024

