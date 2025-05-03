Chapman, Giants continue resilient theme in comeback win vs. Rockies

The Giants were three innings away from yet another inexcusable loss against the historically bad Colorado Rockies on Saturday afternoon.

But San Francisco values momentum like no other major league club.

Luis Matos' solo homer in the third inning was the only run scored by either team through five innings. That changed in the sixth.

Luis Matos' solo shot gets the Giants on the board first 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JittXj4sVn — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 3, 2025

Colorado took advantage of a worn out Jordan Hicks, who was solid through five innings. The Rockies scored three runs and took a 3-1 lead as the Oracle Park crowd grew anxious.

But the Giants didn't.

With bases loaded and one out for the Giants, Jung Hoo Lee stepped to the plate. He singled to center, bringing Matos home and shrinking the deficit to one with still just one out.

Matt Chapman, who entered Saturday's game hitting just .149 over the past two weeks, approached the plate next with the same opportunity. On the second pitch, Chapman took a 94 mph sinker to center for a go-ahead grand slam.

MATT CHAPMAN GRAND SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/mRiuUjHkpC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 3, 2025

"Obviously, it was the hit of the game," Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters postgame. "But this is something we've been doing for a while now. When we do get down, we don't really fret. We continue to push and grind on it. And [against] their best reliever."

It was Chapman's third career grand slam and first for the Giants this season.

He joined "Giants Postgame Live" and explained that he wasn't sure if the ball was going to go over the fence.

"I think I was in suspense. You never quite know here," Chapman told Greg Papa and Rod Brooks. "There's not too many cheap home runs here. I knew I hit it hard. I knew it was going to be close. But I've hit a few balls here that I thought were out and weren't, so I definitely don't want to count on them going until I see it going over the fence. So I was excited."

Chapman also explained what he saw during the at-bat as he exceeded his expectations.

"With [Lee] hitting in front of me, getting that base hit, and then having the bases loaded, I just wanted to make sure I could get that run across to tie the game," Chapman told Papa and Brooks. "I fouled off that first pitch slider. Thought he might come back with a sinker to try and get me into a double play. So I was really just trying to get something out there to centerfield.

"Luckily, I was able to drive it a little further than just centerfield. So that was a big swing for us. I was glad to get the runs in and help us win the game."

After breaking out of a bit of a funk, Chapman now is tied with Wilmer Flores for the team lead in home runs (seven) after going yard in back-to-back games.

That, combined with a big hit from Matos, certainly are encouraging signs for the Giants as they enter Sunday's series finale against the Rockies with at least a four-game split, but will look for more.

