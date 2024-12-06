MLB rumors: Chapman would make temporary change if Giants sign Kim

Matt Chapman hasn't played shortstop in an MLB game since 2021 but he's willing to move to the position temporarily to help the Giants.

Chapman, an elite defensive third baseman, has told the Giants he is open to playing shortstop for a brief period if San Francisco signs injured free-agent Ha-Seong Kim, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday, citing sources briefed on the discussions.

Kim underwent shoulder surgery in October, and per Rosenthal, the 29-year-old South Korean is expected to miss the early part of the 2025 MLB season, possibly even the entire first half of the year.

The Giants are prioritizing shortstop as a position of need this offseason, and once healthy, Kim would provide a dynamic left side of the infield with Chapman.

Kim played the last four seasons with the San Diego Padres but declined an $8 million player option for the 2025 season, taking a $2 million buyout to test free agency. He earned $28 million from 2021 through 2024.

In four MLB seasons, Kim is hitting .242/.326/.380 with 80 doubles, 47 home runs and 200 RBI. He has a 15.3 bWAR during his career.

Kim's best season came in 2023 when he had a 5.8 bWAR, won the NL Gold Glove at shortstop and received NL MVP votes.

Chapman, who signed a six-year, $151 million contract extension with the Giants, has appeared in four career MLB games at shortstop. He also has experience at the position from his college days at Cal State Fullerton.

The Giants also could keep Chapman at third base and play Tyler Fitzgerald at shortstop until Kim is healthy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But that's a bridge the Giants can cross if they sign Kim.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast