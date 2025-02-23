Justin Verlander

Chapman hilariously trolls Giants teammate Verlander on 42nd birthday

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Justin Verlander appears to be fitting in quite well with the Giants.

In fact, the veteran right-handed pitcher bonded with his new teammates on and off the field after his 42nd birthday on Thursday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin reported Friday that Verlander and approximately 20 of his teammates celebrated his birthday with a laser tag outing earlier this week. However, the festivities didn't end there, as Ben Verlander, Justin's brother, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that third baseman Matt Chapman orchestrated a hilarious surprise for the seasoned veteran.

Now that's some wholesome rookie hazing.

Always respect your elders, kids.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

San Francisco Giants

Tyler Fitzgerald Feb 21

What can Fitzgerald provide Giants at second base after breakout?

Giants Observations 5 hours ago

Giants observations: Roupp impresses in Cactus League opener

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Justin Verlander
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us