Why Steph is Bay Area athlete Chapman wishes he could embody

There are countless Bay Area athletes whose skills have entranced the region over the years, but Giants third baseman Matt Chapman knows exactly who he would like to be for a day.

"I mean, got to be Steph Curry, right?" Chapman said Tuesday when KNBR asked which Bay athlete's skills he'd like to possess. "You know, having the moves like Steph Curry and being able to be out there, I feel like he'd be like Mookie Betts on the baseball field."

If Matt Chapman could embody any Bay Area athlete, who would it be? 🤔



"Gotta be Steph Curry... having the moves like Steph Curry and being able to be out there. I feel like he'd be like Mookie Betts on the baseball field." pic.twitter.com/OlyRrwMj1Y — KNBR (@KNBR) February 18, 2025

Betts widely is regarded as one of MLB's best athletes, and Curry is no different on the court for the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is known for his legendary shot, smooth handles and fancy footwork, all of which have left his peers stunned on countless occasions.

But Chapman is an accomplished athlete himself as a five-time Gold Glove winner known for his own fielding prowess. A perfect example of that skill set was on display in San Francisco's win over the New York Mets last season, when Chapman secured the victory with an incredible barehanded play.

MATT CHAPMAN AND LAMONTE WADE JR. ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/38d55R1iSE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2024

Chapman certainly should give his own "moves" some credit. But back to Curry, Chapman knows the 2023 American Century Championship winner's talents aren't limited to just the basketball court.

"Go golfing," Chapman answered when KNBR asked what he would do if he could spend a day with Curry.

Imagination aside, Chapman and the Giants are looking to emulate Curry's championship ways as the 2025 MLB season gets underway. And with Stephen Curry Day -- complete with a bobblehead giveaway -- slated for July 26 at Oracle Park, perhaps some of the Splash Bro's magic will rub off on his MLB neighbors.

