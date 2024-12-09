Michael Conforto

Report: Ex-Giant Conforto, Dodgers agree to one-year contract

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Michael Conforto reportedly is following Blake Snell from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The former Giants outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract with the Dodgers, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand first reported Sunday, citing sources.

Conforto is coming off a two-year, $36 million contract with the Giants. During his time in San Francisco, he hit .238/.322/.418 with 41 doubles, 35 home runs and 124 RBI in 255 games.

Before joining the Giants, Conforto spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the New York Mets where he hit 132 homers in 757 games.

The Giants' 2025 outfield appears to be set with 2024 NL All-Star Heliot Ramos in left field, a healthy Jung Hoo Lee in center field and Mike Yastrzemski in right field. San Francisco also needs to find playing time for youngsters Luis Matos, Grant McCray and Marco Luciano, who is shifting from shortstop.

Now Conforto heads to the defending World Series champions where he will join Snell, who signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers on Nov. 26.

And there's a chance that former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is the next to switch sides in the rivalry.

