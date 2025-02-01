Kruk reveals Taylor Rogers' fun postgame tradition for Giants' bullpen

Taylor Rogers isn't on the Giants anymore, but perhaps his memory will live on at Oracle Park thanks to a unique postgame tradition he started.

After the veteran reliever was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Braxton Roxby, Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow joined KNBR two days later to reflect on the deal -- and give a little look into San Francisco's clubhouse during Rogers' tenure.

"It was such a cool thing to have the [Rogers] twins in the clubhouse," Krukow told the "Murph & Markus" on Friday. "And Taylor, I mean -- when you walk in the Giants' clubhouse, you turn left and immediately that's where all the bullpen guys are. And right in the corner was Taylor Rogers right next to his brother [Tyler Rogers].

"What was so cool about Taylor Rogers is he had a little refrigerator in his corner, and it was full of beer. So, after the game, the bullpen went to their little corner and they'd have a beer. Taylor would start pulling out the beers and handing them out. It's interesting, you know, [the Rogers twins] are from Colorado but they didn't have Coors. They has Budweiser. I thought that was kind of odd."

Nothing like cracking open a cold one after a long nine innings of chilling behind the center-field wall. But in the case of the Giants' bullpen, which ranked 16th among MLB 'pens in ERA during the 2024 season, each reliever certainly gave it their all on the mound when their name was called.

San Francisco acquired right-handed pitching prospect Braxton Roxby in exchange for $6 million and Rogers, who posted a 3.06 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 47 walks with the Giants in 2023 and 2024. The move split Taylor from his twin brother Tyler, which Krukow was sad to see. But he understands the cost-cutting move, as it saves the Giants $6 million in 2025 after getting out from under half of Rogers' remaining contract.

"I just thought it was such a cool thing to have the two guys together, and they were really solid together,' Krukow continued. 'I mean, they're just good guys, great guys on the team. They loved the moment, and it certainly captured the imaginations of Giants fans. They were two of the most popular players.

"So, hate to see him walk out the door, but such is the nature of the business of the game."

