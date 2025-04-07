Mike Yastrzemski

How Mike Yastrzemski fulfilled promise to daughter in Giants' win over Mariners

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski channeled his "dad strength" to make good on a promise to his young daughter, Quinley, in Sunday's win over the Seattle Mariners.

Yastrzemski hit his first home run of the season Sunday, giving the Giants a 4-2 lead with a three-run opposite field shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Following San Francisco's eventual 5-4 walk-off victory, which pushed their record to an MLB-best 8-1, Yastrzemski joined "Giants Postgame Live," where he credited Quinley for the long ball.

"Today I got to give a shout-out to my daughter Quinley, honestly, because she asked for a home run and so I promised her I'd get her a home run," Yastrzemski told Laura Britt and Rich Aurilia. "So Quinny, I love you and miss you."

Yastrzemski is off to a solid start this season, collecting eight hits in 24 at-bats, with one homer and four RBI. He has a .942 OPS through eight games.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants Apr 4

Fans flood Oracle Park to cheer Giants on against the Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants Apr 3

Giants' home opener: San Francisco hosts Seattle at Oracle Park

And if Yastrzemski keeps fulfilling Quinley's pregame wishes, he might be headed for the best season of his MLB career.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mike Yastrzemski
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us