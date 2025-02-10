Report: Dodgers hire former Giants exec Zaidi as special advisor

The Los Angeles Dodgers poached another former Giant.

After signing starting pitcher Blake Snell and outfielder Michael Conforto to free-agent contracts this winter, Los Angeles brought in the man who signed them to their respective Giants contracts in the two previous offseasons, hiring former San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi as a special advisor, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported Monday, citing a source.

The Dodgers have hired Farhan Zaidi as a special advisor, source says. He will also be assisting owner Mark Walter in his other sports interests. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 10, 2025

Zaidi re-joins the Dodgers organization, where he spent four year (2014-2018) before being named Giants president of baseball operations in Nov. 2018. San Francisco recently fired Zaidi on Sept. 30 after six seasons with the organization, replacing him with franchise icon Buster Posey.

Now the longtime executive heads south, where he will help fortify the rival Dodgers' already star-studded roster.

