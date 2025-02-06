Report: Giants agree to minor league deal with ex-Athletics reliever

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest known addition to the Giants' non-roster invitee list has a long-running connection to their manager.

The Giants agreed to a minor league contract with right-handed reliever Lou Trivino, per Robert Murray of FanSided, opening up an opportunity for a veteran who broke into the big leagues with the Athletics when Bob Melvin was their manager.

Trivino was at times dominant for the Athletics, posting a 2.92 ERA as a rookie in 2018 and a 3.18 ERA in a career-high 71 appearances in 2021. He struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings and was up near 13 in 2022 before getting traded to the New York Yankees. In 25 appearances after that deadline day deal, Trivino had a 1.66 ERA.

The following season was lost to Tommy John surgery, and additional arm injuries slowed his recovery. Trivino, 33, made just 11 minor league appearances with the Yankees last year, never returning to the big leagues.

When healthy, Trivino relies primarily on a sinker that sits in the mid-90s and topped out at 98 mph during his last big league season. In 2022, opponents hit just .109 off his slider.

The Giants are pretty set in the late innings, but should have a couple of bullpen spots available in camp. Trivino joins a group consisting primarily of young relievers who can be optioned to Triple-A, so he would have a real opportunity to break with the team if he has a good camp.

