Report: Ray declines opt-out in Giants contract to remain with team

Robbie Ray will remain with the Giants for at least the next two MLB seasons.

The left-handed pitcher declined the opt-out clause in his Giants contract, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported Saturday morning, citing sources, meaning Ray will stay in San Francisco for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Ray has two years and $50 million remaining on the five-year, $115 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners before the 2022 season.

Left-hander Robbie Ray did not opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN. He has two years and $50 million remaining on the five-year, $115 million contract he signed before the 2022 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2024

The Giants acquired the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner in a trade with the Mariners on Jan. 5, 2024. At the time of the deal, Ray was rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery early in the 2023 season.

Ray made his 2024 debut on July 24 and was limited to 30 innings in seven appearances, allowing 16 runs while striking out 43.

Over his 11-year career with the Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Mariners and Giants, Ray is 77-73 with a 3.98 ERA and 1,548 strikeouts, 535 walks and 194 home runs allowed in 1,258.2 innings.

On Friday, lefty Blake Snell unsurprisingly opted out of his Giants contract and again will hit the open market this offseason.

Ray will go into the offseason with Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong as the Giants' starting five, with solid young depth behind them.

