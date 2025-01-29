Taylor Rogers

Giants trade Taylor Rogers to Reds for right-handed pitching prospect

By Taylor Wirth

The Giants traded from an area of strength on Wednesday.

San Francisco traded veteran left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Braxton Roxby, the team announced after FanSided's Robert Murray first reported the news on Wednesday.

Rogers spent two seasons in San Francisco after signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Giants before the 2023 MLB season, joining his twin brother, Tyler, in the bullpen.

In 111 2/3 combined innings between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Rogers posted a 3.06 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 47 walks in a Giants uniform.

Roxby is a 25-year-old pitching prospect who pitched for Double-A Chattanooga in 2024, posting a 5.21 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched with 65 strikeouts and 24 walks for the Lookouts.

