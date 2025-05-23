NBA Playoffs

NBA MVP Gilgeous-Alexander rocks Giants hat after OKC's playoff win

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants might have an unexpected member of their fan base.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard and 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sported a plaid baseball cap with an orange San Francisco logo on it after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander, known for his unique fashion sense highlighted by eye-popping game day fits, paired the Giants hat with a nude-colored vest and white tank top with nude pants and, of course, a blinged-out chain necklace.

The 26-year-old finished Thursday night's contest with a game-high 38 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 42 minutes in Oklahoma City's 118-103 win to take a demanding 2-0 series victory over Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in points during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 32.7 points on 51.9 percent shooting, with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 76 games while lifting the Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record.

Now, the MVP's choice of apparel might have been different had the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals and advanced to face Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.

Needless to say, the man's got good taste.

