Where Giants' Bailey ranks on ESPN's top 10 MLB catchers list

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey is heading into the 2025 MLB season as one of the best in his position.

Well, at least that’s according to ESPN's Buster Olney, who recently ranked the league’s top 10 catchers, with Bailey at No. 9 on the list.

After all, in 2024, the 25-year-old became the fourth Giants backstop to earn a Gold Glove and the first since Buster Posey in 2016.

“He won a Gold Glove last year, and is seen as one of the best pitch framers," Olney wrote. "But the Giants could use a nudge upward in his offense: Bailey had an adjusted OPS+ of 82 last year.”

Here are the eight players who Olney ranked above Bailey:

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies Austin Wells, New York Yankees

Entering his third season, Bailey could improve in the batter’s box. In his first two seasons, he cooled off after the All-Star break. Last year, the switch-hitter hit at a .283 clip in the first half before dipping to .170 in the second half.

Defensively, Bailey is solid behind the plate and is viewed by some as a favorite to win a second consecutive Gold Glove.

So, with that in mind, was Bailey worthy of a higher rank by ESPN?

