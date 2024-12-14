Patrick Bailey

Four Giants receive pre-arbitration bonuses for 2024 performance

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A handful of Giants players secured some extra cash just in time for the holidays.

Four players received a portion of MLB's $50 million pre-arbitration bonuses for their performance during the 2024 MLB season.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Catcher Patrick Bailey led the way with $471,042, with Tyler Fitzgerald ($409,573), Ryan Walker ($382,315) and Heliot Ramos ($314,708) also rewarded.

A total of 101 players received a portion, and eight of them received more than $1 million.

The allocation of the pre-arbitration bonus pool is part of the league's collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning an MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

The $50 million is funded equally by all 30 teams and then dispersed amongst the top-performing pre-arb players. 

A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for.

San Francisco Giants

MLB Rumors Dec 11

Report: Giants ‘involved in talks' with Astros for slugger Tucker

Camilo Doval Dec 9

Posey believes Doval important to Giants, downplays trade rumors

Last year, the Giants had two players earn pre-arb bonuses: Bailey ($375,306) and reliever Camilo Doval ($291,472). 

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Patrick BaileyHeliot RamosTyler FitzgeraldRyan Walker
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us