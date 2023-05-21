Patrick Bailey's All-Around Impact Felt in Giants' Win Over Marlins

Bailey's all-around impact felt in Giants' win over Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Much like Casey Schmitt earlier this month, Giants rookie Patrick Bailey hasn't wasted any time making an immediate impact.

In his second straight start behind the plate Sunday, the rookie catcher connected for his first MLB homer and drove in another run on a safety squeeze to help the Giants beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 at Oracle Park in the series finale.

Bailey's 423-foot homer with two outs in the second inning was absolutely crushed and tied the game.

Patrick Bailey's first MLB homer is a no-doubter 😤 pic.twitter.com/PRxqKU8e3D — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 21, 2023

Bailey is a natural right-handed hitter, but as his baseball career has progressed, he has become more proficient as a left-handed hitter. But ironically, his first MLB hit Saturday and first big league homer both came from the right side of the plate.

After Sunday's win, Bailey joined Carlos Ramirez and Shawn Estes on "Giants Postgame Live" and made a serious statement about the swing he put on his first homer.

"Yeah, it was definitely pretty cool," Bailey told Ramirez and Estes. "Probably the best right-handed swing I've ever taken in professional baseball. So hopefully more to come."

"Probably the best right-handed swing I've ever taken ..."



Patrick Bailey on his first big league homer 💣 pic.twitter.com/zncPfyDFuk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 21, 2023

Three innings after his homer, Bailey played a key part in a rundown sequence that thwarted a Marlins rally.

But Bailey didn't have to hit the ball 400-plus feet to help the Giants. In the sixth inning, after San Francisco had retaken the lead, Bailey dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt, allowing Mitch Haniger to score, providing an important insurance run.

The 23-year-old former first-round draft pick now is 2-for-6 since being called up Friday.

Aside from Bailey, the Giants got vital contributions from Thairo Estrada, J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger.

Estrada drove in a run in the third inning with his 10th double of the season, and Davis followed him with a two-run homer, his eighth long ball of the season.

Haniger collected two hits in the win, and his first was an RBI single in the sixth that gave the Giants a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He singled again in the eighth inning, stole his first base of the season and scored on a single by Schmitt, who had two more hits himself.

Alex Wood got the start for the Giants and allowed six hits and four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He didn't walk any batters and struck out five.

Closer Camilo Doval allowed two hits and one run in the ninth, but retired Jorge Soler to secure his 12th save of the season.

The win pushes the Giants' record to 22-24 and completes a 5-1 homestand as they get ready to head to Minneapolis for a three-game series against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins.

