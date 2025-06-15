Source: Giants acquiring All-Star slugger Devers in trade with Red Sox

Breaking News

The Giants made an Earth-shattering trade on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco is aqcuiring All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello, Fansided's Robert Murray reported Sunday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic confirmed Harrison, who was slated to start for the Giants on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, is part of the package going to Boston in exchange for Devers.

Devers hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season.

The 28-year-old slugger is in the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract that likely secures his place as a foundational Giants piece for years to come.

Harrison departs after spending parts of three seasons in San Francisco after the Giants selected the local southpaw from De La Salle High School in Concord No. 85 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

San Francisco selected Tibbs No. 13 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and the 22-year-old outfielder recorded a .246 batting average with 12 home runs and 32 RBI for the Giants' High-A affiliate Eugene Emeralds during the 2025 season.

Bello made eight appearances this season for the Giants' Arizona Complex League team, logging a 2.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts and a 0.72 WHIP in 18 innings of work.

