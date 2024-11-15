Why Winn was hired as VP of player development by Posey, Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Since taking over as president of baseball operations last month, Buster Posey often mentioned how important it will be for the Giants to return to their homegrown roots. On Thursday, Posey reiterated that commitment by adding a new leader for his player development department.

Former Giants outfielder Randy Winn was hired as the organization's vice president of player development, a new role that puts him in charge of Giants minor leaguers and the organization's efforts to return to the days when contributors regularly were coming from within.

Winn will work with senior director of player development Kyle Haines, whose role will not change. Haines, a holdover from the previous front office, will continue to run day-to-day operations for player development. Winn will set the tone for the department and "think big picture about what we do, how we do it, our goals and our messaging," he said in a phone interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

"Buster is committed to the farm system, like he has talked about in several interviews," Winn said. "I'm equally as passionate about teaching and the farm system and how the game should be played, so that's going to be a big focus of mine, and I know that is high on his list, as well. We share the same passion about the farm system and how the game should be played and the expectations of the players. If you look at all the teams across baseball, you've got to develop players from your farm system and then supplement that with trades."

Winn's conversations with Posey started early last month when the new boss called and asked if he would be interested in interviewing for the general manager role that ultimately went to Zack Minasian. They continued to talk in recent weeks and on Thursday the Giants announced a new role for Winn, who joined their front office more than a decade ago and has taken on various roles.

"This is an area, player development, that has exploded and grown and the responsibilities for who is leading that have grown as well," Winn said. "Buster felt there was an opportunity for me to come in."

Posey has not given a lot of specifics about his vision as an executive, but it's not hard to read between the lines. He kept his prior player development staff in place while also committing resources at the VP level as the Giants aim to get back to having the kind of farm system that once produced Posey and the stars of three championship teams.

Winn played 13 MLB seasons including five for the Giants, a run that ended in 2009, when for a few weeks he was a teammate with Posey, a September call-up. A career .284 hitter, Winn was an All-Star in 2002 and in September of 2005 had one of the best months in Giants history, picking up 54 hits in 30 games. That .439 average and 1.331 OPS won him NL Player of the Month honors.

In retirement, Winn has taken on several roles for his former team. He returned to the Giants in 2012 and was a roving outfield and baserunning instructor for four seasons before serving as a special assistant to then-GM Bobby Evans. Winn also spent one year as a pro scout, working under Minasian, who headed that department before being named GM last month.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Winn spent more than a decade as an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, a role he will give up now that he has increased responsibilities with the Giants. He recently was elected Chairman of the Board for the Giants Community Fund and said he will try to continue with the foundation as long as it does not take away from his role in player development. Posey noted that experience in a press release announcing the move.

"We are excited to see Randy in this new role," Posey said. "Randy is part of the Bay Area's rich baseball history and brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the game from his playing and post-playing career. He has also been dedicated to serving the youth of our community through his work and leadership with the Giants Community Fund, and we feel Randy is the right person to help take our player development to the next level."

In a way, Winn will now have a role similar to the one Posey is taking on. He will set the tone for a department that is crucial to the organization's hopes of getting back to playoff contention.

Winn said he is diving into studying the farm system and watching video of Giants prospects, but he knows what he wants the department to focus on. They want young players to play to their strengths. He noted that he was a line-drive hitter with speed as a prospect and he doesn't want to change those types of young players and try to get them to hit the ball out of the ballpark.

"This is going to sound oversimplified but it's all about the players and I think that's creating the best version of each and every player," he said. "I would love for every player to play in the big leagues and experience what I experienced. The numbers say that's just not possible, but I think as a department our goal is to take whoever we get signed and drafted and work with their skillset and make them the best version of themselves."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast