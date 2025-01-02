Report: Giants wouldn't include Eldridge in trades for stars

The Giants appear to have had their sights set on another big move after signing shortstop Willy Adames to a franchise-record contract earlier this offseason.

San Francisco, as the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on Dec. 11, was "involved" with the Astros in trade talks for outfielder Kyle Tucker before Houston eventually shipped off the slugger to the Chicago Cubs.

The Giants not only had interest but made "legitimate" offers to Houston for Tucker and to the Chicago White Sox for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet -- who eventually was traded to the Boston Red Sox -- but would have had to include top prospect and first baseman Bryce Eldridge, which they were unwilling to do, The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported Thursday in his latest story.

Baggarly also mentioned that rival MLB executives have described San Francisco's new baseball operations group under Buster Posey and Zack Minasian as "hyperactive" in trade discussions.

Eldridge not only is the Giants' top prospect but is believed to have legitimate All-Star potential and could make his MLB debut as soon as the 2025 season.

While stars like Tucker and Crochet would have been big additions to the Giants' lineup and rotation, respectively, San Francisco clearly values its 20-year-old slugger greatly.

