Thairo Estrada

Report: Former Giants infielder Estrada agrees to Rockies deal

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

A familiar face will remain in the NL West this season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada, who became a free agent this winter after the Giants placed him on waivers and outrighted him to Triple-A Sacramento toward the end of the 2024 MLB season, has agreed to a one-year major-league contract with the Colorado Rockies, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday, citing a source.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Francisco acquired Estrada for cash considerations in a trade with the New York Yankees in April 2021 before the toolsy infielder established himself as the Giants' everyday second baseman/part-time shortstop for the next four seasons.

Estrada was one of San Francisco's most consistent hitters for his first three years in Orange and Black before struggling mightily in 2024, batting just .217/.247/.343 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 381 plate appearances before he was placed on waivers on Aug. 28.

Now, he remains in the NL West, where he will face off against his former team 13 times during the upcoming 2025 season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

San Francisco Giants

Camilo Doval 23 hours ago

Posey believes Doval important to Giants, downplays trade rumors

Jung Hoo Lee 4 hours ago

Giants notes: Lee on track for spring, Hicks will remain in rotation

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Thairo Estrada
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us