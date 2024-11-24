MLB Rumors

Report: Giants among teams evaluating NPB ace Sugano

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants have their eyes on one of Japan's best pitchers.

San Francisco is one of the MLB teams evaluating longtime Nippon Professional Baseball league ace Tomoyuki Sugano, who is expected to sign with a major league team this winter, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 35-year-old Sugano pitched 12 seasons for the Yomiuri Giants in the NPB, where he posted a career 136-74 record with a 2.43 ERA in 1,857 innings pitched while striking out 1,585 batters.

Throughout his career with the NPB Giants, Sugano was named an All-Star eight times, won two Central League MVPs and two Eiji Sawamura Awards -- the NPB equivalent of the Cy Young Award.

Sugano, with more than nine years of NPB service time, is not subject to the posting system rule and is free to sign with any MLB team this offseason.

Will he trade the threads of one Giants team for another?

San Francisco Giants

Alyssa Nakken Nov 22

MLB trailblazer Nakken leaving Giants for Guardians job

Farhan Zaidi Nov 23

Zaidi clarifies Giants lineup controversy with Melvin after firing

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MLB Rumors
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us