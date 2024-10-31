Report: Giants expected to name Zack Minasian new GM under Posey

It appears Buster Posey and the Giants have found their new general manager.

San Francisco is expected to announce Zack Minasian as the team's GM on Friday, USA Today's Bob Nightingale reported Thursday.

The San Francisco Giants are expected to announce Friday that Zack Minasian is their new GM. Minasian’s promotion makes the Minasian Family the first to have two brothers as GMs at the same time in MLB history with Perry as the Angels GM. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2024

Minasian, who joined the Giants in 2019, has served as the team’s vice president of professional scouting after spending 14 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he served as a special advisor in the baseball operations department.

Zack is the brother of current Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian, and has another brother, Calvin, who is the clubhouse coordinator for the Washington Nationals.

Posey, when asked in his introductory press conference earlier this month what he’d look for in the team's next GM, mentioned that he wanted someone with a scouting background. Minasian, with more than a decade-plus of scouting experience, fits that bill.

Minasian will supplant former GM Pete Putila, whom Posey said will be reassigned elsewhere within the organization. Putila joined the Giants in 2022 under former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, whom the team fired and quickly replaced with Posey.

